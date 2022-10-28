Bucks vs. Knicks Game Thread

Here we are once again, fellow Bucks fans! The Milwaukee Bucks have another matchup at Fiserv Forum, this time against the upstart New York Knicks. Can the Bucks keep their undefeated record alive, or will they drop a home game against an Eastern Conference foe?

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 4: Against New York, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 50% Win big (by 10 or more points) (111 votes)

39% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (88 votes)

6% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (15 votes)

3% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (8 votes) 222 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+