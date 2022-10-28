Rapid Recap: Bucks 119, Knicks 108

The Milwaukee Bucks are still perfect on the 2022-23 season, as they concluded tonight’s outing with a 119-108 victory over the New York Knicks. They’re now 4-0.

NBA.com Box Score

It was a slow start for the Bucks in the first, mainly from the 3-point line. They’d only connect on one three out of ten attempts. However, their defense continued to be stifling, as New York couldn’t do much. Going into the second quarter, the Bucks owned a slim 26-24 lead.

The Bucks began to gain a little separation thanks to Giannis. They weren’t able to gain a double-digit lead at any point, but carried a 59-53 lead into the locker room.

In a matter of what seemed like seconds, the Bucks quickly racked up a 20+ point lead. Led by some hot shooting from Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee poured in a flurry of buckets. While they didn’t carry a 20+ point lead into the fourth, they were still up double-digits at 96-85.

From that point on, it was smooth sailing for the Bucks. They wouldn’t have any trouble putting the finishing touches on a 119-108 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

How about that third quarter? In the blink of an eye, the Bucks were up by 20+ points. the fact that Milwaukee did that without the services of Khris Middleton just shows how dangerous they can be on the offensive side of the ball. Like, it literally took two minutes for them to inflict that damage. Just wow.