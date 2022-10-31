Bucks vs. Pistons Game Thread

Happy Halloween, all you ghosts and ghouls! If it’s frights and scares you’re looking for, look no further than tonight’s matchup between your Milwaukee Bucks and the visiting Detroit Pistons. Well, okay, maybe it’s not a particularly scary situation, but you can make anything terrifying from the right angle. Any questions?

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 6: Against Detroit, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 77% Win big (by 10 or more points) (132 votes)

18% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (31 votes)

2% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (5 votes)

1% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (3 votes) 171 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+