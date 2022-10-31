Bucks vs. Pistons Game Thread

Happy Halloween, all you ghosts and ghouls! If it’s frights and scares you’re looking for, look no further than tonight’s matchup between your Milwaukee Bucks and the visiting Detroit Pistons. Well, okay, maybe it’s not a particularly scary situation, but you can make anything terrifying from the right angle. Any questions?
Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
Poll
Game 6: Against Detroit, the Bucks will...
This poll is closed
-
77%
Win big (by 10 or more points)
-
18%
Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
2%
Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
1%
Lose big (by 10 or more points)
