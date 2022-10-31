Rapid Recap: Bucks 110, Pistons 108

It’d be close until the dying embers of the game, but the Bucks were able to prevail against their divisional foes, securing a 110-108 victory Monday night at Fiserv Forum.

NBA.com Box Score

Jrue Holiday’s scoring output continued in the first quarter, as he sank several threes to start his night off. After one period of play, he 13 points registered, which put Milwaukee in the driver’s seat of a 34-23 advantage after one.

The second quarter leaned Bucks, though Cade Cunningham’s impressive scoring ability kept the Pistons somewhat in it. They’d face a single-digit deficit at the break, 60-52.

The Bucks’ size proved to be too much for the Pistons to handle throughout the third. No matter what the Pistons threw at the Bucks, they were too much to handle. Going into the final quarter of regulation, Milwaukee groomed an 88-77 lead.

Following a drought from the Bucks offense, the Pistons would put themselves right back in contention. It’d be a razor-thin single-digit game down to the waning seconds. However, a step-back Jrue Holiday three proved to be the game-winner. Cade Cunningham’s game-tying attempt would rim out, giving the Bucks the win and a 6-0 record.

Stat That Stood Out

With his 31 points, Giannis has now scored at least 30 points in the last five games. His career-high in that category is six (Nov. 2-14, 2019). An incredible start to the season continues for the two-time MVP.