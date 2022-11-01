Milwaukee vs. Detroit: Bucks Survive Pistons, 110-108

In a game that would prove to be challenging down the stretch, the Bucks would get it done against the visiting Detroit Pistons, pulling away with a 110-108 victory. They’re now 6-0 on the season.

This one would start out business as usual. In the mere span of a few minutes, the Bucks would launch open a double-digit lead, thanks in large part to the fantastic play of Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen. Holiday would explode for 13 points in the opening frame, thanks in large part to his several 3-pointers. That’d be the leading force in Milwaukee carrying a 34-23 lead into the second quarter.

Detroit wouldn’t pose much of a threat in the second quarter. Rather, the Bucks would keep them at arm’s length and not let them sniff many chances. Cade Cunningham kept scoring though, which helped keep the Pistons in it by single digits. At half, Milwaukee owned a 60-52 advantage.

Sloppy play in the first 90 seconds of the second half allowed the Pistons right back into this one. Despite the poor start, the Bucks found their groove. Following a Pistons turnover that resulted in an alley-oop from Holiday to Giannis, it was clear that Milwaukee held the momentum. After giving up their double-digit lead at the break, things tilted back their way going into the fourth, 88-77.

Detroit would not roll over. This was a single-digit game headed into the final few minutes of the fourth. In fact, Milwaukee’s poor offensive showing in the final quarter of play put the door so wide open that Detroit knotted things up. However, Jrue Holiday, whose offense has been so massive for the Bucks this season, came up clutch yet again. His step-back 3-pointer in the dying embers gave the Bucks the padding they needed, sending them to a 110-108 victory.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was his typical self yet again, finishing with a stat line reading 31 points to pair with seven rebounds. Jrue Holiday posted yet another double, Brook Lopez showed his worth yet again, going off for 24 points, including a big three down the stretch.

Cade Cunningham was the main force for Detroit, posting 27 points. Bojan Bodganovic flashed 23 points, while Jaden Ivey served up 19 points of his own.

The Bucks will face the Pistons again at Fiserv Forum this Wednesday.

Three Observations

Jrue Holiday continues to be absolutely crucial for Milwaukee.

This has been one of the most positive patterns for the Bucks so far this season — Jrue Holiday’s offense. For yet another game, his clutch play came in handy down the stretch, as his 3-pointer late proved to be the game-winner. Additionally, he was a major facilitator of the basketball, wracking up ten assists on the evening. How about this for a stat? In the regular season and playoff games, the Bucks are now 26-5 when Holiday registers at least ten assists. While Khris Middleton remains sidelined, Jrue will continue to be relied on and so far, he’s absolutely shining.

The Bucks found a way to win despite not hitting the three ball.

At one point, the Bucks had gone 0-for-14 in the second half in terms of the 3-pointer. They were clearly struggling in that facet of the game, and it was what allowed Detroit to get back into it. Kudos to Milwaukee’s offense for persevering and utilizing their bodies to get across the finish line. It’s wins like this where you’re tested that go a long way and the Bucks showed that they could handle that level of adversity. Here’s what Bud had to say to us postgame regarding that:

“It’s tough when most teams in today’s NBA you need some three balls to fall, but you talk about finding other ways to win — winning with our defense, winning with our offense — different guys stepping up. I didn’t realize we had an 0-for-14, but it felt like we couldn’t get one to fall and still had enough to hang on.”

The Giannis MVP train continues to gain steam.

I mean, I could easily leave this out because this level of performance from him is so typical. However, Giannis once again wracked up 30 points, totaling 31 on the evening. He’s now etched that scoring mark in five straight games. He’s one short of his career-high in that department, as a stretch of six games from Nov. 2-14th of the 2019 campaign is his personal record. It’s just insane as to how easy it is for him to make that much of an impact. It really does seem like he holds the power to do it in the blink of an eye as well. Just incredible stuff from the two-time MVP.

Bonus Bucks Bits

In addition to hitting step-back threes and wracking up double-doubles, Jrue Holiday continues to be a menace on defense:

Jrue Holiday's defense has been insane this season. Look at the pressure and screen navigation. Key here is the Pistons going guard/guard pick and roll. No switch, rotation, open look. You can get 3's on them.

Cade Cunningham is insanely fun to watch. This was my first time seeing him, and he’s exactly as advertised. Additionally, Jaden Ivey is going to be something special as well. I’m really looking forward to seeing these two compete with Giannis and the Bucks for years to come.

This was a fun quote from Bobby Portis:

Bobby Portis on having Brook out on the floor: "Always at the rim. You get beat or anything, he's there to help protect you. He just wants you to help him too as well. He's gonna let you know."

Following the game, I asked Bud if there was any further update on Grayson Allen’s status. Nothing yet, but he was on his way to talk to the medical team following the presser. Allen did talk to media himself as well:

Allen told reporters it is just a bruise to his knee and he did not get any imaging done.



Allen told reporters it is just a bruise to his knee and he did not get any imaging done. Said he went knee-to-knee with Bogdanovic and then his knee buckled slightly. But he thinks he'll be good going forward.

For the second consecutive game, MarJon Beauchamp received a run of minutes in the second quarter. He wouldn’t score a point, but he did have a fast-break opportunity and failed to convert a nifty eurostep.

This kid won Halloween at last night’s game:

best costume of the night: this child dressed up as Fiserv Forum