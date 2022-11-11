Bucks vs. Spurs Game Thread

Good evening and happy Veterans Day, everybody. Tonight, the Milwaukee Bucks pay a visit to the San Antonio Spurs in their effort to close out this road trip on a winning note and move a full 10 games above 0.500 (after playing only 12 contests!)

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 12: Against San Antonio, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 17% Win big (by 10 or more points) (30 votes)

45% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (76 votes)

25% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (42 votes)

11% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (19 votes) 167 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+