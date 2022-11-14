 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Hawks Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 7:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks play the Atlanta Hawks for the third time this season, and the fifth time if you count the preseason. That’s a whole lotta Trae Young for this early in the year. Fear not Bucks fans, after this, we won’t see them again until January. Hopefully we get to savor that respite after a W here.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 13: Against Atlanta, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 20%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (23 votes)
  • 45%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (51 votes)
  • 23%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (26 votes)
  • 11%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (13 votes)
113 votes total Vote Now

