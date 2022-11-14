Rapid Recap: Hawks 121, Bucks 106

For the second time this season, the Milwaukee Bucks have been defeated by the Atlanta Hawks.

NBA.com Box Score

After one period of play, the Hawks held slight control, building up a 29-24 advantage behind Deandre Hunter’s nine points in the opening 12 minutes. Jevon Carter tallied seven and MarJon Beauchamp filed in six of his own in the first quarter.

Trae Young started to get things going for the Hawks in the second quarter, connecting on a pair of threes from deep. Milwaukee was very stagnant on the offensive end, failing to muster much of anything. At the break, the Hawks held a 63-50 lead.

The Bucks kept digging themselves in a hole throughout the third. Though they’d show some flashes, poor rebounding allowed the Hawks to maintain momentum. Going into the fourth quarter, Atlanta constructed a 94-80 advantage.

Despite all their best efforts, it was too little, too late for the Bucks. There never was a true glimmer of hope and things ultimately panned out to a 121-106 Hawks victory.

Stat That Stood Out

There were a few reasons why the Bucks were unable to win tonight, but one of them was definitely their 3-point shooting. They’d end up going just 6-of-29 in that area. When you’re going up against a team that has the explosiveness of Trae Young, that’s not something that’s going to go your favor much.