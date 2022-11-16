Rapid Recap: Bucks 113, Cavaliers 98

Fueled by Brook Lopez and his 3-pointers, the injury-depleted Bucks stormed past the Cleveland Cavaliers, 113-96.

NBA.com Box Score

Donovan Mitchell ignited himself in the early going of this one, rattling off 16 points in the opening frame. Evan Mobley chipped in with eight of his own, culminating in a 37-34 advantage for the Cavaliers after one.

A 27-8 advantage in bench points that favored Milwaukee helped give the injury-ridden home team a 61-60 lead. This was all with Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring just six points. Brook Lopez led the scoring for Milwaukee in the first half, totaling four threes and 18 points.

The Brook Lopez show continued into the third. In fact, the Milwaukee Bucks show as a whole came into full effect, as they flirted with 20 point leads on multiple occasions. Headed into the final quarter of regulation, the Bucks had constructed a commanding 95-78 advantage.

Cleveland started to slice their way into the lead throughout the fourth, making the Bucks work harder than they probably would’ve liked to. However, the Milwaukee would hold them off, securing a 113-96 victory against their divisional foe.

Stat That Stood Out

How about this? In the first half, Donovan Mitchell tallied 16 points. The remainder of the game? Just seven points. MarJon Beauchamp got the first assignment on him, but he was then Jevon Carter’s duty. It was clear how eliminating him from the Cavs’ offensive flow paved the way to victory for Milwaukee.