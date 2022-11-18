Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Preview: City of Brotherly Love

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Philadelphia for the second time already this season, with a chance to get yet another leg up on a team that could contend for some of the top seeds out East.

Where We’re At

Milwaukee is riding good vibes right now even with all the injuries that continue to plague them. Following a blistering first quarter for the Cavs, the Bucks defense stiffened up and held them to under 100 points overall. It was the Brook Lopez show from tip, who poured in 29 points on just 13 shots. Over and over he blocked or altered Cavs shots at the rim, but he’ll face a much more difficult defensive test in this one against Joel Embiid. Jordan Nwora played his best game of the season as well, adding 21 points. They’ll need as much wing help as possible in this contest too, with many of their key players still out.

As for Philly, they’ve been operating without James Harden for several weeks, but Embiid has been living up to his lofty reputation in recent games. His 59-point out has been garnering all the headlines, and he’s had plenty of time to soak it in with Philly not having played since Sunday for some strange reason.

We’ll have to wait once more for the return of Pat Connaughton, who is listed as out with that calf strain again. Wes, Khris, Joe and AJ Green (G-League) are also out, but in good news Grayson Allen is probable and Jrue Holiday is questionable.

Furkan Korkmaz and James Harden are the two notable Sixers out.

Player to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo has always showed out in Philadelphia, and I’ve bore witness to many a pummeling of this 76ers team at his hands in Wells Fargo Center. After a rough (for him) outing against the Cavaliers with 16 points on 18 shots, it’d be nice to see him regain some confidence in his jump or hook shots, plus the stroke at the free throw line. Let’s hope he gets to savor a victory cheesesteak (wiz wit).