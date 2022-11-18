 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. 76ers Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 6:30 pm Central

By Adam Paris
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks can beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the second time in this short season, and oh how sweet such a win would be, even with no James Harden on the court for them.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 15: Against Philly, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 22%
    Win big (10 or more points)
    (36 votes)
  • 46%
    Win close (9 or fewer points)
    (75 votes)
  • 18%
    Lose close (9 or fewer points)
    (30 votes)
  • 12%
    Lose big (10 or more points)
    (21 votes)
162 votes total Vote Now

