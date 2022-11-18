Rapid Recap: Bucks 102, 76ers 110

Milwaukee may be kicking themselves some after this loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, 110-102. Even as a short handed team, the Sixers were missing key pieces of their own but ultimately the Bucks defense couldn’t get stops and their offense deserted them in the critical juncture of this one.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way from the early going, shaking off whatever rust was on him against Cleveland to pour in 11 points for a 34-24 advantage after one. The Bucks frontcourt continued an assault on the glass and the box score, with Bobby and Brook helping Giannis and company stake a 62-55 lead by halftime.

The third quarter got chippy, including this cheap shot by Joel Embiid that resulted in a flagrant 1.

The hell is Embiid doing throwing a check like that pic.twitter.com/i5n7zCax1c — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) November 19, 2022

But even with Tyrese Maxey out of the game due to an injury, the Bucks couldn’t maintain their lead as the Sixers flipped it to an 84-89 deficit for Milwaukee heading into the final period. It was neck and neck midway through, but the Sixers (and Embiid in particular) keyed a 14-2 run in the final few minutes to send the Bucks out of Philly with their fourth loss of the season.

Stat that Stood Out

I wish I could not have to pick this, but Giannis going 4-15 from the free throw line really feels a tad unfathomable even for him. His stroke has been off for some time now from there, and the improvements he made last season have regressed to the point he can shoot barely above 25% from the line. Whatever is happening, he needs to find some way to sort it out so he can keep teams honest when he’s drawing fouls at by far the highest clip on the team.