Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons Preview: Double Dipping

The Milwaukee Bucks may actually have some formidable Central Division foes this time around, as the Detroit Pistons gave them all they could handle in a 110-108 win on Monday evening. They’re back for another matchup on Wednesday evening in Fiserv Forum.

Where We’re At

Not much has changed on the Milwaukee front, but as they watch one of their Eastern Conference rivals fan flames, they are riding high on good vibes, no assholes, and a 6-0 record. They narrowly avoided defeat at the hands of the Pistons on Monday after shooting just 11-40 from deep. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez, their current big three, carried them offensively as they held off a late run by Detroit. They continue to hold out and wait for Khris Middleton to return, who was sent to practice with the Wisconsin Herd on Tuesday, meaning he is inching closer to being back on the court.

On the Pistons side, they continue to use their youthful exuberance to give teams trouble. Cade Cunningham remains an impressive pick-and-roll facilitator and creator while the breakneck speed of Jaden Ivey provides another dimension to their offense. Milwaukee allowed next to no corner threes for Detroit, but did let them shoot 71% at the rim, a figure I’m sure Bud wants cleaned up in this contest. Two games against the same team provides helpful lessons for fixing mistakes; hopefully this can be a drama-free way to reach 7-0.

Player to Watch

Jevon Carter has been up and down offensively this season, but he’s been a stalwart defensively hounding opponent guards up and down the court. He went 0-fer in the previous contest, so we’ll see whether he can add more to the point tally and get his midrange and long-ball going once more.

