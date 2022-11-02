 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 7:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
Detroit Pistons v Milwaukee Bucks Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks are prepping for their second contest in three days against the Detroit Pistons. Can they continue their undefeated ways? We’ll know in just a few short hours.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 7: Against Detroit, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 59%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (103 votes)
  • 33%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (57 votes)
  • 5%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (9 votes)
  • 1%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (3 votes)
172 votes total Vote Now

