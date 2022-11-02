Rapid Recap: Bucks 116, Pistons 91

Just as you’d expect, the Bucks took care of the Pistons once again — this time by a score of 116-91.

NBA.com Box Score

After Giannis’ 15 point outburst in the opening stanza, Milwaukee would hold control after the opening quarter. Despite going just 1-of-10 from beyond the perimeter, they still held a 31-26 lead going into the second.

The Bucks would hit only one three in the second quarter, and it came from Jrue Holiday at the buzzer. However, despite not being able to hit anything from deep, Milwaukee had no trouble keeping Detroit at arm’s length. At halftime, the Bucks found themselves up by a 56-47 score.

The “ugly blowout” continued throughout the third. Milwaukee wasn’t being flashy nor playing their best basketball, but the Pistons still showed struggles. Heading into the final quarter of regulation, the Bucks found themselves with an 85-68 lead.

From that point, all that was left was for the time to expire. There was no path of victory for the Pistons, and Milwaukee closed things out with a 116-91 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

How about Giannis scoring at least 30 points again? That’s now six straight games of at least 30 points, which ties his career-long streak of six games (Nov. 2-14, 2019). Talk about an early resume for his third MVP.