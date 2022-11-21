Rapid Recap: Bucks 119, Trailblazers 111

In their sole regular season visit to Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Bucks were able to knock off the Portland Trailblazers, 119-111.

NBA.com Box Score

It was a pretty even start to this one, with both teams trading blows after one. Portland would ride 58.3 percent shooting in the first quarter to secure a lead headed into the second, 32-30, despite Giannis Antetokounmpo’s nine first period points for Milwaukee.

Both teams would have four players register double digits in the first half and just like the first stanza, things were razor thin. It was the Bucks that had a slim edge going into the break, 63-61.

Milwaukee would keep cruising throughout the third, especially as Antetokounmpo started to score at will. Through three, his 32 points helped the Bucks secure a 93-79 advantage headed into the fourth quarter.

The Blazers would try their best, but ultimately fail in their comeback effort. Milwaukee was just too strong and ended up putting the final touches on a 119-111 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

In his first stint of the season, Pat Connaughton tallied seven points in 15 minutes played. It was definitely big for the Bucks to have him back, as he brings a punch off the bench. We’ll likely see his usage tick up moving forward following this one and see him relied on more Wednesday night vs. Chicago.