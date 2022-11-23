Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Preview: Bucks Thankful to See Chicago on the Schedule

Before everyone goes and eats to their heart's desire and connects with friends and family, the Milwaukee Bucks have a matchup against I-94 rivals the Chicago Bulls. This is the first time these two teams square off since Milwaukee’s gentleman’s sweep of the Bulls in the 2022 playoffs.

Where We’re At

After a rough patch, the Bucks were glad to be home and able to bounce back against the Portland Trailblazers Monday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn’t affected by “Laddergate” and scored 37 points on 16/24 shooting from the floor. Milwaukee also had Pat Connaughton back with the team as he played 15 minutes against his former team. The Bucks are currently on game two of their four-match homestand during Thanksgiving.

The Bulls have had a subpar start to the season with their current record being 7-10. The Bulls have lost four of their past five games, however, they did win their most recent game against the Boston Celtics on Monday. Chicago comes to Milwaukee for the beginning of their six-game road-trip. For a team that is going all-in right now with their squad, sitting in 11th place is not what the Bulls organization had in mind.

The Bucks will be without Khris Middleton and Joe Ingles (welcome back Wes). Lonzo Ball is out for Chicago and Gordan Dragic is probable.

Player to Watch: Zach LaVine

Look, I know they say things are “all good” but if you give someone a five-year, $215 million max contract this past offseason, maybe there should be open grievances on being benched a month into the season.