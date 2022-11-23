Bucks vs. Bulls Game Thread

There’s no better appetizer to our impending Thanksgiving meal quite like a Milwaukee Bucks walloping of the Chicago Bulls. Let’s hope we head into tomorrow with hearts full and bellies prepped to gorge in good spirits.
Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
Poll
Game 17: Against the Bulls, the Bucks will.....
-
62%
Win big (10 or more points)
-
28%
Win close (9 or fewer points)
-
5%
Lose close (9 or fewer points)
-
3%
Lose big (10 or more points)
Loading comments...