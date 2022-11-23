Rapid Recap: Bucks 113, Bulls 118

On Thanksgiving Eve (if that’s a thing), the Milwaukee Bucks faced their rivals from 90 miles south for the first time this season, but came up short to the Chicago Bulls 118-113. Both teams couldn't build much of a lead at any point, but some big shots by Chicago late and 36 from DeMar DeRozan proved to be the difference. Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 36 for Milwaukee.

NBA.com Box Score

While the Bucks briefly ran up their lead to the range of 9–12 points, the Bulls fought their way back into things each time, though the visitors never held more than a one-point edge. Ultimately, Milwaukee was only up one at the end of both the first (33-32) and second (62-61), thanks to a Jrue Holiday pull-up as the first-half buzzer sounded.

Chicago wrestled control of the game away from Milwaukee thanks to DeRozan’s 18 third-quarter points, outscoring the Bucks 29-21 in the period and entering the fourth up 90-83. That margin grew to ten in the fourth’s early stages, but Giannis willed the Bucks back into it, spearheading a 13-1 run to jump ahead once more. The lead swayed back and forth in the closing minutes until Coby White hit successive corner threes in the final 75 seconds, and Nikola Vucevic iced it from 27 feet with 20 seconds left, capping off a 11-111 Chicago victory.

Stat That Stood Out

While overhelping off White and Vucevic in the closing minutes may have sealed the Bucks’ fate, the overarching problem tonight was taking care of the ball. 20 turnovers—eight of them in the fourth—is just far too sloppy to win an NBA game, even if the Bulls scored only 17 points off them to Milwaukee’s 13.

