Bucks Weekly Report Card: November 25

Happy Black Friday, if you celebrate that sort of thing. With yesterday’s holiday and a game tonight, we’ll do an abbreviated report card with just a few comments each, just like teachers had the option to plug in on mine when I was a lad (think “a pleasure to have in class”... though I never got many of those).

Giannis Antetokounmpo: A- (last week: B-)

3 GP, 34.4 MPG, .562/.125/.417, 32.7 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 5.7 APG, 4.7 TPG, 1.0 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Efficiency is back, but the free throws are becoming even more of a problem. Turnovers too.

Jrue Holiday: B (last week: injured)

3 GP, 29.0 MPG, .469/.143/.900, 13.7 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 7.0 APG, 5.7 TPG, 2.0 SPG, 1.3 BPG

Hasn’t found his shot yet since returning, but is distributing solidly. Lately prone to a few to many mental gaffes in terms of passing (turnovers) and shot selection.

Brook Lopez: A (last week: A+)

3 GP, 32.2 MPG, .475/.412/.571, 16.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 1.3 APG, 0.3 TPG, 1.0 SPG, 3.3 BPG

More of the same, continuing to buoy the offense during slowdowns, especially in first halves.

Grayson Allen: A- (last week: injured)

3 GP, 30.4 MPG, .545/.417/1.000, 12.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 1.7 APG, 0.7 TPG, 0.3 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Two very nice efforts against Portland and (surprise) Chicago. Also nice to see him attacking the rim well (4/6 inside 8 feet).

Jevon Carter: B+ (last week: A-)

3 GP, 25.8 MPG, .375/.250/.000, 4.7 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 2.7 APG, 0.7 TPG, 1.0 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Very little offense to speak of, but good defensive work this week, especially on Zach LaVine. Less so on Anferneee Simons.

Bobby Portis: B+ (last week: B-)

3 GP, 27.6 MPG, .559/.357/.000, 14.3 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.3 TPG, 0.7 SPG, 1.0 BPG

The jumper is coming back. He missed all five threes he took in the corner this week, which seems like an aberration.

Pat Connaughton: B- (last week: injured)

2 GP, 15.0 MPG, .273/.222/1.000, 5.0 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 1.0 APG, 0.0 TPG, 1.5 SPG, 0.0 BPG

About as good as can be expected with the long layoff. Nice season debut on Monday, and seems to have no mobility issues post-calf strain.

George Hill: B+ (last week: C+)

3 GP, 17.4 MPG, .385/.444/.750, 5.7 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 2.3 APG, 0.0 TPG, 1.0 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Even in 20 scoreless minutes on Monday, grabbed 5 boards and dropped 5 dimes. Shot solidly in the other two contests.

Jordan Nwora: (last week: B-)

3 GP, 16.4 MPG, .385/.429/.500, 4.7 PPG, 1.7 RPG, 1.3 APG, 1.0 TPG, 0.0 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Might be done with regular rotation minutes for a while after 6 on Wednesday. Managed to be additive otherwise and was the only Buck with a positive plus/minus in Philly.

MarJon Beauchamp: D (last week: B)

2 GP, 9.9 MPG, .000/.000/.000, 0.0 PPG, 1.0 RPG, 0.5 APG, 1.0 TPG, 0.5 SPG, 0.0 BPG

Also appears to be back on the pine, unable to contribute much when he did see non-garbage minutes either.

Wesley Matthews: B- (last week: C)

1 GP, 17 MIN, 6 PTS, 2/3 FG (2/3 3FG), 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 TOV, 0 STL, 0 BLK

Seemed decently unaffected by the sore hammy that kept him out for over a week. Put in a few solid defensive possessions on DeRozan.

Mike Budenholzer: B- (last week: B)

1-2 W-L, 107.7 ORtg (23rd), 110.4 DRtg (13th), -2.7 NetRtg (20th)

Most of Milwaukee’s issues this week stemmed from poor execution by the two stars, though 42 threes allowed to Chicago (least-frequent shooters from deep in the league) deserves some scrutiny, so he took some responsibility for it in Wednesday’s presser.

Incomplete: Serge Ibaka (2 GP, 11 MIN), Sandro Mamukelashvili (1 GP, 1 MIN), A.J. Green (1 GP, 1 MIN), Thanasis Antetokounmpo (DNP), Khris Middleton (injured), Joe Ingles (injured)

With Bud’s rotation nearly complete and role players finding grooves, the onus is on the top of the roster to consistently play well. Holiday and Giannis aren’t at the top of their games right now, but they know it. After Sunday, they’ll enjoy two weekdays off between contests and probably would benefit from a practice or two before a quick trip to New York.

Poll How would you grade the Bucks’ performance this past week? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 0% A (0 votes)

42% B (9 votes)

47% C (10 votes)

9% D (2 votes)

0% F (0 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

What are your individual grades? Let me know in the comments below.