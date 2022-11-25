Bucks vs. Cavaliers Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks look to protect home court as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers for their second matchup in less than ten days. Sitting at #2 and #3 in the East, with almost identical records, these two teams are sure to put on a show tonight.
Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
Poll
Against the Cavaliers, the Bucks will...
This poll is closed
-
23%
Win big (by 10 or more points)
-
44%
Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
26%
Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
5%
Lose big (by 10 or more points)
