Bucks vs. Cavaliers Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks look to protect home court as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers for their second matchup in less than ten days. Sitting at #2 and #3 in the East, with almost identical records, these two teams are sure to put on a show tonight.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll Against the Cavaliers, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 23% Win big (by 10 or more points) (13 votes)

44% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (25 votes)

26% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (15 votes)

5% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (3 votes) 56 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+