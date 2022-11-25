 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00pm (central)

By DruSmith
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Milwaukee Bucks Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks look to protect home court as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers for their second matchup in less than ten days. Sitting at #2 and #3 in the East, with almost identical records, these two teams are sure to put on a show tonight.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Against the Cavaliers, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 23%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (13 votes)
  • 44%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (25 votes)
  • 26%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (15 votes)
  • 5%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (3 votes)
56 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+

More From Brew Hoop

Loading comments...