Rapid Recap: Bucks 117, Cavaliers 102

On Black Friday, the Milwaukee Bucks donned their black uniforms and used a massive third quarter to thwart the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-102. Giannis led all scorers with 38 on 13/20 shooting, while Jevon Carter had a huge two-way impact and finished with 18.

NBA.com Box Score

Milwaukee started off awfully slowly, even finding themselves down 13 at one point, but a three from Jevon Carter as the game clock hit zero took them into the second down 30-25. Things didn’t improve much in the second as Jrue Holiday and Jevon Carter both found themselves in early foul trouble. The high-powered Cleveland backcourt of Darius Mitchell and Darius Garland nullified Giannis’ efforts to shrink the deficit, which ended the half at 11, 63-52.

All bad vibes left the building in the third as Giannis came out of the locker room with a quick nine, managing to give Milwaukee its first lead of the game. Even when he hit the bench, a 12-2 run became 23-2, and the third ended with Milwaukee up 87-73 thanks to a 35-10 quarter. The good times continued in the fourth as the lead remained in the double digits as Giannis capped off his night with 38 and the Bucks put the finishing touches on a 111-9 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

Since a lot of the usual telling stats (bench points, points in the paint, fast break points) were surprisingly even, there’s only one way to go here. Losing a quarter 35-10 is pretty demoralizing if you’re an NBA team, let alone a good one like the Cavs. After a pretty bad first half, the Bucks managed to turn this one into a bit of a laugher.

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+