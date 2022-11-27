Rapid Recap: Bucks 124, Mavericks 115

In their sole regular season visit to Fiserv Forum, the Bucks were able to knock off the visiting Dallas Mavericks, 124-115.
If you had Grayson Allen hitting five threes in the first quarter, I applaud you. That’s exactly what happened tonight, and it helped give the Bucks a 41-33 advantage over the Mavericks after one, despite Luka Doncic’s 13 points in the opening frame.
Grayson Allen would continue his strong night into the second. At intermission, he’d be a perfect 7-of-7 from beyond the arc for a game-high 22 points. It’d be the leading ingredient for a 73-62 Bucks lead at the split.
Giannis Antetokounmpo would really start to string things together in the third quarter, as he threw down a few slams. His strong play helped the Bucks continue their lead into the fourth at 104-96.
In the end, the Bucks would put the final touches to a 124-115 victory throughout the fourth. It’d be a wire-to-wire victory for Milwaukee.
Stat That Stood Out
Grayson Allen started the game 7-of-7 from deep. That tied a career-high. Additionally, his seven threes are the most made in a half (1st or 2nd) in franchise history. That number also tied for the most made in either half in the NBA so far this season (done three other times).
