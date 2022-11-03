Milwaukee vs. Detroit: Bucks Slam the Door on the Pistons, 116-91

For the second time this week, the Bucks have defeated the Detroit Pistons, this time by a score of 116-91.

Giannis would pick things up right where he left off to begin this one. In the first quarter, he poured in 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting. Overall, Milwaukee would shoot 46.2 percent from the floor in the opening frame, lending them a 31-26 lead after one quarter of play.

Milwaukee’s poor shooting would continue throughout the second quarter. From deep, Milwaukee would shoot just 9.5 percent (2-of-21). However, that wouldn’t stop them from holding a lead and keeping Detroit at bay. At half, the Bucks held a 56-47 advantage.

Things really wouldn’t change too much in the third. It wasn’t the prettiest, but things weren’t the worst for the Bucks. They’d continue to hold a double-digit lead over the Pistons, not even giving them a glimmer of hope. Through three quarters of play, Milwaukee crafted an 85-68 lead.

The fourth quarter was as simple as the Bucks crossing their t’s and dotting their i’s. It was pretty simple for the Bucks to finish this one off, as they coasted across the finish line with a 116-91 victory.

Giannis led the way for Milwaukee once again, posting 32 points, 12 boards, and four assists. Jrue Holiday’s scoring output continued yet again, as he went off for 26 points.

Detroit lacked a flashy scoring output, as Saddiq Bey’s 22 points shined the most for the Pistons. Isaiah Stewart fell next in line with 16 points.

The Bucks now travel to Minneapolis to take on the Timberwolves this Friday.

Three Observations

Giannis continues to do Giannis things.

I know we’re all growing accustomed to it by this, but man, oh man...Giannis is one-of-a-kind. With his 32 points last night, he’s now matched a career-long streak of six games with at least 30 points (Nov. 2-14, 2019). Following the game, I was curious what Mike Budenholzer thought the reasoning behind that was. Here’s what he told me:

Asked Mike Budenholzer what he attributes Giannis' strong start to the season to. The main theme in his answer was Antetokounmpo's unselfishness: https://t.co/5DMOGIDSYN pic.twitter.com/zXvJLcquxR — Gabe Stoltz (@Stoltzy3) November 3, 2022

I also asked Jrue about Giannis’ start:

Followed this up by asking Jrue Holiday how he's noticed the unselfishness and heart from Giannis...here's how he responded: https://t.co/Qw6wLedNee pic.twitter.com/KNJu8E2jQc — Gabe Stoltz (@Stoltzy3) November 3, 2022

It really is so true. We’ve seen Antetokounmpo develop as a leader throughout his years in Milwaukee, and this year is really exemplifying it. Sure, he’s scoring baskets at an insane rate. But the things that Bud mentioned are also shining. Additionally, given the fact that the Bucks are having this much success without Middleton in the starting lineup, it goes even deeper. Just an incredible start to the season for Giannis. I also got the chance to ask the man himself what he thinks is the reasoning behind his strong start to the campaign:

I just asked Giannis what he attributes to his strong start to the season.



"I've been eating a lot of fruits before the games. I'm not gonna lie."



Nectarines, peaches, and now bananas are fueling the two-time MVP to one of the best starts of his career. https://t.co/5DMOGIDSYN pic.twitter.com/FgI0OpQmqN — Gabe Stoltz (@Stoltzy3) November 3, 2022

Eat your fruits, everyone!

He then followed it up with an insightful answer:

“I just try to play basketball. I try to enjoy it as much as I can. I try to focus on the game as much as I can. Even when I’m in the game or I’m out of the game I try to look how the game is going on. I try to see where I can attack, how I can be efficient, help my team be better. At the end of the day, I think it just comes with maturity. I know what I can bring to the table. I know there’s gonna be good days, there’s gonna be bad days. I just try to go out there and do the best I can. No matter what the result is, I’m okay with it.”

The Bucks continue to win basketball games...even when they’re ugly.

I know it’s tough to characterize a 116-91 victory as “ugly,” but it really felt as if that could be used as an assessment. Milwaukee started just 2-of-12 from deep in the first half, but found other ways to carve out a nine-point lead that they ultimately would never relinquish. They were stronger on the glass. They hustled. They forced turnovers. Combined, all of those made life for Detroit too tough to handle, and Milwaukee took advantage. Looking at the offensive rebound department, the Bucks outnumbered Detroit by a disparity of 15-2. That’s a strong level of grittiness and toughness that is a necessity to win ballgames in the NBA, especially when shots aren’t falling.

Jrue Holiday is continuing to show his worth.

That three ball is something else, man. It’d continue to fall for Holiday, as he sank four on the night, which accounted for 12 of his 26 points from the field. Paired with Antetokounmpo’s strong offensive start to begin the year, the two have done more than enough to keep the ship afloat while Khris Middleton remains sidelined. In the past, we’ve sometimes seen the other members of the Big Three struggle while one is sidelined, but that hasn’t been the case for the Bucks so far this season while Middleton continues his journey to return.

Bonus Bucks Bits

These are some young, feisty Pistons. In the matchup earlier this week, Cade Cunningham showed flashes of his offensive skill set. However, last night, the Bucks held both he and rookie Jaden Ivey in check. Despite their quiet presence, these two are still going to be something special for the Pistons and should definitely be entertaining to watch moving forward.

MarJon Beauchamp got some action for another game — his third consecutive one with action, to be exact. There’s definitely still a bit of a learning curve for him, as it seemed as if he wasn’t fully on the same page as his teammates. However, he has shown glimmers of what he can be and will likely continue to get his moments.

Milwaukee is now 7-0.

Jrue’s step-back continues to be wild:

JRUE AT THE BUZZER!! pic.twitter.com/tt1LeChnni — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 3, 2022