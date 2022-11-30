Report: Khristmas Returning to Bucks in December

Hold onto your butts.

Sources: Two notable injury updates:



- Bucks star Khris Middleton is nearing his season debut, potentially as soon as Friday vs. Lakers.

- 76ers star James Harden is targeting return on current three-game road trip, likely in Houston on Monday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 30, 2022

The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the best teams in the league, despite the fact that they have been missing their second-best player for the entirety of the 2022-23 NBA season. At 14-5, Milwaukee has weathered the absence of Khris Middleton through the power of teamwork; their success is by virtue of their tough team defense, the resurgence of Brook Lopez, the emergence of Jevon Carter, and Giannis being Giannis.

It’s been twenty games – a full quarter of the season – and the Bucks (second-place in the East) seem to be nearing a point of reinforcement. And they still won’t be at full-strength yet, as Joe Ingles continues his rehab from an ACL tear.

Still, the Bucks will welcome Khris back with open arms, particularly on offense. The start of the season has been successful, albeit ugly. The offense is prone to stagnation because Milwaukee is missing their best shot creator, and one of their best three-point shooters, and one of their best playmakers...all in the same form of a 6’8” two-way wing.

The holiday season is upon us, and the best gift we could hope for is the full-strength return of Khris Middleton. Merry Khristmas, everyone!