 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 6:30 pm Central

By Adam Paris
/ new
NBA: New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks are back on the road for a lengthy stretch of road contests with intermittent returns to Fiserv Forum. It kicks off against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday evening.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 20: Against the Knicks, the Bucks will.....

This poll is closed

  • 54%
    Win big (10 or more points)
    (72 votes)
  • 36%
    Win close (9 or fewer points)
    (49 votes)
  • 8%
    Lose close (9 or fewer points)
    (11 votes)
  • 0%
    Lose big (10 or more points)
    (1 vote)
133 votes total Vote Now

More From Brew Hoop

Loading comments...