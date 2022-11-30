Bucks vs. Knicks Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks are back on the road for a lengthy stretch of road contests with intermittent returns to Fiserv Forum. It kicks off against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday evening.
Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
Poll
Game 20: Against the Knicks, the Bucks will.....
This poll is closed
-
54%
Win big (10 or more points)
-
36%
Win close (9 or fewer points)
-
8%
Lose close (9 or fewer points)
-
0%
Lose big (10 or more points)
Loading comments...