Rapid Recap: Bucks 109, Knicks 103

New York City is always a memorable destination; tonight, the Milwaukee Bucks will remember their nail-biting victory over the New York Knicks, 109-103. Well, they’ll probably remember. Maybe. Tough game, though!

NBA.com Box Score

The Bucks moseyed their way through the first quarter, falling behind New York for a spell before some non-Giannis units strung together enough positive possessions to end the first quarter with an 11-2 run to set the score at 22-20, Milwaukee’s advantage. Knicks guard Jalen Brunson had actually left the game in the first minute with an apparent injury, but he returned fairly quickly and seemed to be himself. The second quarter brought a return of Milwaukee’s cold offense, as their frigid first half shooting (4-for-22 from deep, only 18.2%) kept things even as halftime commenced with a 47-45 Bucks lead. Things stayed pretty steady all the way through the third quarter, ending at 74-71, and the fourth quarter maintained the rough-and-tumble nature of the contest all the way through. Just inside the last minute of regulation, Giannis Antetokounmpo committed his sixth foul, and despite a challenge from Mike Budenholzer the Bucks finished the contest without their MVP. On the very next possession, Jrue Holiday committed a shooting foul that gave the Knicks a chance to take the lead but Brunson only went 1-for-2, leaving the game tied with only seconds left.

Thankfully, Grayson Allen came right back down and hit a go-ahead three coming off of a dribble handoff with Brook Lopez. The shots weren’t falling for most of the game, but Allen’s shot fell just in time for the Bucks to eke out another win.

Stat That Stood Out

The Bucks shot poorly, and the Knicks shot worse. This game wasn’t terribly pretty to watch, but at least both teams donated enough bricks to assist any construction efforts in the Big Apple. Milwaukee made 10 of their 35 threes (28.6%) while the Knicks finished at 6-for-30 (20.0%), and both teams’ abilities scoring inside the arc were put to the test as a result.

As a bonus stat that stands out, Giannis has once again scored more points than minutes played; tonight, he had 37 points in 36:37 of action. And this is just “normal” for him.

