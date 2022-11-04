 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Timberwolves Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 9:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
/ new
Milwaukee Bucks v Minnesota Timberwolves Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks play the first of a back-to-back tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves. They look to extend their undefeated streak and keep banking wins in the early course of the season without two of their top-six rotation players.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 8: Against the Timberwolves, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 41%
    Win big (10 or more points)
    (67 votes)
  • 47%
    Win close (9 or fewer points)
    (77 votes)
  • 9%
    Lose close (9 or fewer points)
    (15 votes)
  • 2%
    Lose big (10 or more points)
    (4 votes)
163 votes total Vote Now

More From Brew Hoop

Loading comments...