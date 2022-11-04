Rapid Recap: Bucks 115, Timberwolves 102

The Milwaukee Bucks are off to their best start in franchise history at 8-0 following a 115-102 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

NBA.com Box Score

Crisp passing off an aggressive Timberwolves defense helped the Bucks race out to a 34-26 advantage after the first quarter, nailing 5-6 from deep. The Wolves answered back late in the second period behind their three-balls finally falling, with Milwaukee up 61-54 at halftime. The wheels started to come off for the Wolves about midway through the third, with the Bucks getting a chance to close it out up 95-84 after three. Minnesota tried making a run to open the fourth, but Giannis Antetokounmpo shut that down real quickly with a three, pummeling the rim and playmaking en route to a triple-double. The Wolves made one more mini run but the Bucks finished this off in fairly undramatic fashion to maintain their undefeated record as they prep for the Thunder back in Milwaukee on Saturday night.

Stat that Stood Out

I know I probably should dig deep into my bag of NBA.com/stats tricks and pull out average dribbles before shot, field goal protection at the rim, blah, blah, blah; but I can’t ignore the Milwaukee Bucks actually hitting three-pointers! Who knew it was possible! The start to this year has been brutal up and down the roster (32.5% from three) so they finally got some mean regression in this one hitting 17-38 (44%) overall. It helped that the T-wolves were chucking bricks too at 11-41 from deep.