Bucks vs. Thunder Game Thread

Eight is great, but nine would be fine too. The Milwaukee Bucks look to build on their NBA- and franchise-best start in this matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Giannis was listed as questionable on the injury report this afternoon, and he will indeed be held out tonight.

Giannis will be OUT tonight vs Thunder — Justin García (@tmjgarcia) November 5, 2022

This likely has a lot more to do with his workload and the SEGABABA than it does with the health of his knee, so I don’t think we need to be worried. I anticipate Bobby Portis will replace him in the starting lineup.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 9: Against Oklahoma CIty, the Bucks will… This poll is closed 41% Win big (by 10 or more points) (64 votes)

49% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (76 votes)

8% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (13 votes)

0% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (0 votes) 153 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+