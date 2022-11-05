 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Thunder Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 (Central)

By Van Fayaz
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Oklahoma City Thunder Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Eight is great, but nine would be fine too. The Milwaukee Bucks look to build on their NBA- and franchise-best start in this matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Giannis was listed as questionable on the injury report this afternoon, and he will indeed be held out tonight.

This likely has a lot more to do with his workload and the SEGABABA than it does with the health of his knee, so I don’t think we need to be worried. I anticipate Bobby Portis will replace him in the starting lineup.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 9: Against Oklahoma CIty, the Bucks will…

This poll is closed

  • 41%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (64 votes)
  • 49%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (76 votes)
  • 8%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (13 votes)
  • 0%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (0 votes)
153 votes total Vote Now

