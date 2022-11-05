Rapid Recap: Bucks 108, Thunder 94

The Milwaukee Bucks are now 9-0 after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder by a 108-94 score.

NBA.com Box Score

After suffering a bit of a scoring drought mid-way through the first quarter, Milwaukee found their way back into this one after Grayson Allen subbed into this one and contributed eight first quarter points. Going into the second period, the score was knotted up at 34-34.

Combine Grayson Allen’s scoring with Bobby Portis’ rebounding (he already earned a season-high mid-way through the second quarter) and you get a double-digit Bucks advantage. That’d be the case going into halftime, as Milwaukee led by a score of 67-53.

The three ball really began to fall for the Bucks in the third quarter. After three quarters of play, the Bucks had connected on 16 threes and really started to pull away from Oklahoma City. At the end of three, the Bucks led by a 93-78 advantage.

Despite the Thunder doing their best to scratch and claw their way back into this one, there was simply no path for them to do so. The Milwaukee offense was simply too potent. After the dust had settled, the Bucks would earn a 108-94 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

It’s not even the end of the second quarter and I’m already filling this out. Bobby Portis’ rebounding was PHENOMENAL tonight. He earned a career-high tally in that department with 21 boards on the night. The energy that he brings every night never dips. That’s the most incredible part of it to me — the consistency. You always know he’s gonna go 110 percent.