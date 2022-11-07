Rapid Recap: Bucks 98, Hawks 117

Going 82-0 was always a fantasy. The Milwaukee Bucks had to lose one eventually, and tonight was the night, going down in defeat to the Atlanta Hawks, 117-98.

NBA.com Box Score

Sporting a franchise-best 9-0 record, the Bucks looked to stay undefeated as they faced off against a formidable opponent in the Atlanta Hawks, who were without their sharpshooting all-star “Ice” Trae Young, resting with shin soreness. The Bucks jumped out to an impressive lead fast, but the Hawks shrunk that lead to only 6 by half. Then Milwaukee found themselves in unfamiliar territory in the second half as the Hawks began sinking every shot they took, ultimately taking a commanding lead they wouldn’t give up.

Stat That Stood Out

The one team stat that stood out was the turnovers. Atlanta had a middling 12 TO’s on the game, while the Bucks had a whopping 18. Jrue Holiday (8) and Giannis (5) combined for 13 of those 18, most of which came in the second half on extremely sloppy play by Milwaukee. The hustle stat that stood out was the Bucks only had 7 second-chance points, compared to the Hawks’ 19. That’s a lot of offensive rebounds Milwaukee allowed. You can be sure Coach Bud will be hounding the players about these things during tomorrow’s practice.

