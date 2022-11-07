Bucks vs. Hawks Preview: Bucks Back on the Road for Chance at 10th Straight Win

Imagine being a fan of a team that lost a game. It’s thankfully not your Milwaukee Bucks as they travel to Atlanta and look for their 10th straight win when they face the Hawks. The two teams played earlier this year in Milwaukee, which saw the Bucks win 123-115.

Where We’re At

All they do is win, win, win no matter what. Got Milwaukee on my mind I can never give it up; and every time they step up in the building, everybody’s hands go up! Cause all they do is win, win, win. I don’t think I need to say anything else right?

The usual suspects for Milwaukee are out (Ingles, Middleton, Pat) and Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable after missing Saturday with a knee. Trae Young is listed as day-to-day and Bogdan Bogdanovic is listed as out.

Player to Watch

John Collins is in a weird situation where the arrival of Deonte Murray has relegated him to a more supportive role in the offense. Collins is taking two fewer shots per game and has seen his points per game drop as well. He has increased his rebounding number however, so watch for him to be a threat on the offensive glass.