Bucks vs. Hawks Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 7:15 pm Central

By Adam Paris
Atlanta Hawks v Milwaukee Bucks Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks just keep winning, and winning, and winning, and winning, and winning, and winning, and winning, and winning, and winning. Will a loss enter that collection tonight against the Atlanta Hawks? I hope not!

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 10: Against the Hawks, the Bucks will

This poll is closed

  • 24%
    Win big (10 or more points)
    (52 votes)
  • 56%
    Win close (9 or fewer points)
    (118 votes)
  • 16%
    Lose close (9 or fewer points)
    (34 votes)
  • 2%
    Lose big (10 or more pointts)
    (6 votes)
210 votes total Vote Now

