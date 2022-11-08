Election Day in the USA: No NBA Today!

Over the past few years, the NBA has gone out of their way to promote civic participation in the United States. Every citizen who is eligible to vote, in theory, should cast their ballot by the end of today (Tuesday, November 8) in order for their voice to be heard. To their credit, the Milwaukee Bucks (and every other team in the league) are staying out of the way by virtue of having zero games scheduled today.

The franchise did their part to enable voting by making Fiserv Forum an early voting location. Of course, the election is today so there’s nothing left to do (if you haven’t voted already) except make your arrangements, get in line (and wait...), and cast your vote. It literally can’t wait, unless you want to forfeit your right to have a say in who represents you at the local, state, and federal levels.

Unfortunately, it’s exceptionally easy to procrastinate, or to give in to myth that “your vote doesn’t matter.” It’s easy to think that way because there is no shortage of reinforcement out there. It’s easy. Don’t get caught in that trap.

Let this clip be a reminder that there’s work to be done, a job that needs to be finished. No, Giannis isn’t at the podium speaking on the importance of participating in elections, but there are several themes that relate to how you (yes, you!) need to do your part. There is work to be done. The job is not finished. You can’t leave, you can’t let someone else do the work for you. If you haven’t already voted, go get in line and stick it out. Follow all the rules that are set before you, because the people who voted before set those rules up and they can’t be changed if you don’t get in and change them by voting. So do it. Your future depends on it.

And please, for the love of everything good in the world, keep it civil around here. There are more than enough sources of division and animosity and bad faith; do not let this community become another one, and that means controlling what elements you add to the community to ensure that you’re bringing in the good and leaving the rest out. We won’t agree on everything, we might not agree on anything, but we can at least agree that everyone deserves to have their voice heard. That’s what free and fair elections are all about.

So go vote, before it’s too late!