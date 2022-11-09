Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Preview: Start a New Streak

We got a taste of losing for the first time this Milwaukee Bucks season, and I didn’t like it one bit. We all could use more happiness in our lives, and I’m used to nine-game winning streaks now, so let’s get another one started with a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.

Where We’re At

I’m not mad, I’m just disappointed. I’ve grown accustomed to only feeling joy after these Bucks games, and that Atlanta Hawks loss was really anything but joyful. Outside of those early threes, which felt like fool’s gold while they were happening, the Bucks really appeared kinda lifeless on both ends of the court. Sloppy turnovers and Onyeka Okongwu leaping over Giannis (twice) for rebounds or putbacks make for a pretty disappointing performance. They’ll have to try and win this one without Jrue Holiday though, who is listed as doubtful after turning his right ankle in the Atlanta game.

The Thunder are still trucking along at well above their normal tanking rate we expected coming into this season. It’s been primarily on the back of their defense, which ranks top-ten in the league and is the best at forcing turnovers. Milwaukee has looked a bit sloppy with the ball in the early going, so this will be a chance for them to pounce on the Bucks. Their last outing didn’t fare all that well with a Giannis-less Milwaukee team pounding them with three-pointers.

Besides the usual group for Milwaukee and Holiday out, Giannis is listed as probable. Jaylin Williams is out for OKC and Poku is questionable.

Player to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo is coming off what I would say was potentially his worst outing of the season against Atlanta. When 25 points counts as your worst outing, that’s pretty solid, but it took him 20 shots to get there and he turned it over five times. Their length disrupted him at the basket, and I imagine he’ll be on a warpath to make up for that against the youth of this OKC team. He’ll also have to make up for the lack of Jrue Holiday on offense.