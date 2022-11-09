 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Thunder Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 7:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
Oklahoma City Thunder v Milwaukee Bucks Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks are trying to start a new winning streak by knocking off the Oklahoma City Thunder, but they’ll have to do so without Jrue Holiday AND Giannis Antetokounmpo. Beauchamp time?

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 11: Against the Thunder, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 50%
    Win big (10 or more points)
    (47 votes)
  • 29%
    Win close (9 or fewer points)
    (28 votes)
  • 13%
    Lose close (9 or fewer points)
    (13 votes)
  • 6%
    Lose big (10 or more pointts)
    (6 votes)
94 votes total Vote Now

