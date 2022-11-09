Bucks vs. Thunder Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks are trying to start a new winning streak by knocking off the Oklahoma City Thunder, but they’ll have to do so without Jrue Holiday AND Giannis Antetokounmpo. Beauchamp time?
Both Giannis (knee) and Jrue Holiday (ankle) have now been downgraded to OUT for tonight's game. https://t.co/pppU0d9e7g— Bucks Lead (@BucksLead) November 9, 2022
Poll
Game 11: Against the Thunder, the Bucks will...
This poll is closed
-
50%
Win big (10 or more points)
-
29%
Win close (9 or fewer points)
-
13%
Lose close (9 or fewer points)
-
6%
Lose big (10 or more pointts)
