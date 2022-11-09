Rapid Recap: Bucks 136, Thunder 132 (2OT)

In what is easily the clubhouse leader for most bonkers game of this young season, the Milwaukee Bucks (without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday) pulled off a 2OT win over the Oklahoma City Thunder 136-132. The heroic exploits of a career night for Jevon Carter put this team over the top for a 10-1 start to the season.

NBA.com box score

A Milwaukee offense that was starving for creators found its Superman in Jevon Carter (for the first quarter at least) as they survived on three-pointers to stay tied 27-27. Despite the continued lack of offensive creators, the Bucks were able to keep this one even at 55 apiece by halftime, led by Carter’s 21 through two quarters. Milwaukee maintained spitting distance from OKC through the third, with a last second George Hill triple helping send them into the last 12 minutes down 84-87. Then, magically, the Bucks offense started finding its rhythm. Brook Lopez decimated the scrawny Thunder inside. MarJon Beauchamp nailed corner three after corner three. Up 119-111, the Thunder battled back to tie it up and Carter’s missed jumper sent the game into OT.

Following a stepback SGA triple that gave OKC a one-point lead with 0.6 seconds remaining, Lu Dort fouled Brook Lopez on the lob sending him to the free throw line. He split them, sending it into double OT. Milwaukee mustered just enough points through some clutch Brook and Bobby buckets, plus Grayson free throws, to finally, mercifully, send this one to a close and get a new winning streak started. What a weird, wild ride this one was.

Bucks-Thunder



After Q1: Tied

After Q2: Tied

After Q3: Thunder by 3

After Q4: Tied



That end of third score is very annoying. — Kane Pitman (@KanePitman) November 10, 2022

Stat that Stood Out

There’s no stat that stood out more from this one than Jevon Carter’s monster night that resulted in new career highs in points (36) and assists (12) for the lead guard. He came into this contest determined to pick up the offensive burden and delivered in a way we’ve certainly never seen from him in Milwaukee. Thanks Jevon for keeping this one entertaining even through the lean first few quarters.