Bucks vs. Rockets Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 6:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
Milwaukee Bucks v Houston Rockets Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks can notch their fifth straight if they’re able to topple the Houston Rockets on Sunday evening, who seem like they’re pushing themselves closer to the top of the tank for Wemby series.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 26: Against Houston, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 80%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (85 votes)
  • 15%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (16 votes)
  • 2%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (1 vote)
105 votes total Vote Now

