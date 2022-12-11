Rapid Recap: Bucks 92, Rockets 97

The Milwaukee Bucks had a sluggish Sunday look to them throughout the contest, and it butt them in the butt as they fell to the Houston Rockets 92-97.

The most consequential news from this one though is Khris Middleton leaving in the second quarter with a left ankle injury, apparently hurt on one of his 3-point attempts per the broadcast. We’ll have to wait for more info about how severe it may be.

NBA.com Box Score

Milwaukee raced out to an early 25-19 advantage after one, fueled by easy looks at the bucket and Houston shooting just 1-8 from deep. With Khris Middleton ruled out on a left ankle sprain early in the second quarter, a cold spell came over the Bucks from deep and Houston’s athleticism shone through as they overtook Milwaukee and led 50-48 at half. The Bucks looked sluggish to start the third period, but they found some offensive groove as the minutes ticked on, eking out a 79-74 lead heading into the fourth. The second half burst from Giannis Antetokounmpo never came in this one, as he ended with 16 points on 17 shots, while Houston managed to hit their free throws down the stretch to win it.

Stat that Stood Out

The Bucks shot abysmally from the field (36.7%), but the standout number to me is still Giannis getting just 16 points. Given the fact he had 44 in their first matchup and was the picture perfect ideal of efficiency in that game, this was a pretty frustrating evening for Milwaukee’s superstar.