Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors Preview: The Dairy State Hosts Curry & Co.

The Milwaukee Bucks look to shake off an embarrassing loss on the road as they host the Golden State Warriors this evening. It’s always an exciting day for Milwaukee when an all-time great comes to play against the Bucks, and ticketholders get to watch two members of the NBA’s Top 75 Players list go head-to-head.

Where We’re At

A quick jaunt back home to Milwaukee might be exactly what this team needs to, as the ghost of Mufasa said in the Lion King, “Remember who you are.” The Bucks are coming off an ugly road loss against the upstart Rockets, and I’m sure they’re happy to put it in the rearview mirror. The Bucks were on a 4-game winning streak before dropping the game on Sunday night, but many of those games were close in the final minutes—a habit that hopefully won’t become the norm—for all of our blood pressures, if for nothing else. The Bucks currently sit at 2nd in the East, at 19-7.

Unfortunately, that Rockets road loss also saw Khris Middleton tweak his ankle, and he’s now listed as day-to-day. It’s got to be frustrating for him, right as he was making his return from a different injury. Thankfully, it doesn’t look too serious, as he’s listed as probable on the injury report. Other Bucks on the report are Jrue Holiday (questionable, non-Covid illness) and Joe Ingles (who is nearing his return, but not quite there yet).

As for the Warriors, they’re coming off an impressive Finals rematch against the Celtics, winning by 16. The Splash Brothers were to blame for this, pouring in a combined 66 points. Even though Golden State is sitting at 8th place in the crowded West at 14-13, they’re still helmed by Chef Curry, who’s having himself another All-Star season (and many would argue an MVP season). He’s averaging 30 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 7 assists on a 50/43/90 shooting split. He’s not just good, he’s scary.

As far as the injury report goes for the Warriors, Andre Iguodala and Andrew Wiggins are both listed as out, with Draymond Green listed as probable.

Player To Watch

There are a couple of players to watch tonight on the Bucks roster, but because of the matchup we have on our hands, it’s going to have to be Jrue Holiday (if he’s able to go). Over the past few weeks, The Jrueth has shown up, currently averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 7.4 assists on the season. But tonight will be a different test for the defensive prodigy, as he’s facing off against the greatest threat from deep that the league has ever seen in Stephen Curry. For my money’s worth, it doesn’t really matter how many points Jrue scores tonight as long as Curry is held under 30 and isn’t allowed to have whatever looks he wants, then Jrue will have done his job and done it well.

Poll Against Golden State, the Bucks will... Win big (by 10 or more points)

Win close (by 9 or fewer points)

Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)

Lose big (by 10 or more points) vote view results 19% Win big (by 10 or more points) (19 votes)

44% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (43 votes)

24% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (24 votes)

11% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (11 votes) 97 votes total Vote Now

