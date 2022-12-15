Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Preview: Bring On Ja

This should be fun. It’s always fun to see the Bucks match up against some of the best teams in the NBA — especially when they have the exciting talent that is Ja Morant.

Where We’re At

Do you hear a sharp whistle in your ear? That’s just the sound of a whistle — again. The Bucks are coming off a very chippy and odd game against the Warriors — a game where there were a combined seven technical fouls — and a fan ejected at the request of Draymond Green. Regardless of the chaos, the Bucks didn’t falter but instead took full control of things on the floor, as Golden State didn’t have much of any chance at all in the contest.

Looking at the Grizzlies, they continue their strong start to the season. As of December 14th, they’re tied for first place in the West with the Pelicans. Like Milwaukee, these guys aren’t too used to losing. They’re riding the waves of a six-game winning streak and have won eight of their last nine.

Player to Watch

Assuming Jrue Holiday is still sidelined, Jevon Carter will be heavily relied on once again. He earned the start against the Warriors on Tuesday and brought the defensive energy we all know he can bring, which frustrated Steph Curry and prevented him from getting in much of an offensive flow. Postgame, I asked Giannis his thoughts:

Carter’s grittiness vs. the offensive firepower from Ja Morant? Oh man, sign me up. This will be a doozy.

The Bucks will tip off against the Grizzlies at 7 p.m.

