Rapid Recap: Bucks 101, Grizzlies 142

This game summed up in one tweet:

WTF is Khris thinking here!?!? https://t.co/xEWSfndtwI — Kyle Carr (@KyleCoche) December 16, 2022

The Milwaukee Bucks lost 101-142 to the Memphis Grizzlies. It was oh, oh so close to the worst loss of Mike Budenholzer’s era, but the scrubs got just enough to beat back the 42-point drubbing they took at Miami’s hands last year. The second I hit publish I have made the executive decision to jettison any memories of this game from my brain.

NBA.com Box Score

Ugly offense, poor shotmaking, not getting back in transition, it was a Yahtzee of rough execution for Milwaukee in the first quarter as Memphis took a 33-18 advantage into the second. Things didn’t get any better in the second quarter, as the Grizz just kept taking it to the Bucks. It was a 70-41 game at half, effectively over at that point. But just to put an exclamation on it, they kept taking it to Milwaukee in the third. I’m genuinely in shock that NBATV didn’t cut away to a different game. Bud waved the white flag with around three minutes left in the third, and I waved it as well for summarizing this game.

Stat that Stood Out

The Grizz posted a 44-16 points in the paint advantage in the first half. Memphis didn’t care about the Bucks lockdown interior defense. They cut through for shots in the lane that fell in, decimated the offensive glass and shredded what had been a stout unit. It ended with a 86-38 PITP advantage overall, and 27-14 on fast break points. Ouch.