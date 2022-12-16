Milwaukee vs. Memphis: A Night to Forget

Folks, we just witnessed one of the worst regular season games of the Mike Budenholzer as the Milwaukee Bucks lost 142-141 to the Memphis Grizzlies. From what I could tell, the other contenter was the 137-95 loss to Miami in the second game of last year.

It was a putrid shooting first quarter for the Milwaukee Bucks, who rode the offensive strugglebus the entire first 12 minutes as the Grizz took a commanding 33-18 advantage. By halftime, it was 70-41. The Bucks shot 31% to 51% for the Memphis. It was ugly. It got uglier in the third and Bud called off any starters late in the period. Hey, at least MarJon Beauchamp’s existence gives us some level of youthful intrigue to keep our attention in the garbagiest of garbage times! The game ended with a 37% shooting percentage for the Bucks compared to 54% for Memphis.

Three Pointers

Burn the tape.

Burn the tape.

Burn the tape.

In my view, this one generally looked lost almost from the start. Yes we don’t normally see these kind of losses from the Bucks, but the regular season is long and even high-rate clunkers like this can happen. Heck, the Warriors got blown out by almost 40 against a Memphis team without Ja Morant in last year’s playoffs, and they bounced back to win the next game. In my view, I’m just moving on.

