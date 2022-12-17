Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz Preview: Back in the Saddle

After the utter debacle that was their game against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Milwaukee Bucks have to be hoping they can get things back on track against a Utah Jazz team that’s been slipping down the standings after a hot start.

Where We’re At

I’m not even going to bother recapping the Grizz game here, you all know how that went. The more intriguing news for the Bucks is that they’re only days away from the return of Joe Ingles, much sooner than I anticipated he would be back. It’ll be helpful to get that many looks at him before the Playoffs (or sneakily also the trade deadline). For now though the Bucks are focused on his former team Utah.

On the Jazz front, while they have tailed off from the torrid pace they were on to start the year, they remain firmly in the thick of the Playoff race. Their two most recent wins still illustrate their potency as an offensive team, they took down the trendy Finals pick of the moment — New Orleans — twice in a row. Utah’s success is predicated almost entirely on their offense under new coach Will Hardy, which is ranked in the top five at the moment. Most of their attempts come from deep, they rarely rattle shots in at the rim, so this will be a solid test for Milwaukee’s new schematic approach.

Khris Middleton is out with right knee soreness, while Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable with knee soreness too. It could be a rest day for the Bucks star. In good news, Serge Ibaka and Jrue Holiday are both probable after being out with that non-COVID illness.

The Jazz’s main missing component is Collin Sexton.

Player to Watch

Grayson Allen is going against one of his former teams, and without Khris Middleton in the lineup, he’ll assuredly get more opportunities to try and create/score. The Bucks will need it given Giannis is questionable too. Here’s hoping he has more Warriors-game energy than Grizz-game energy.