Bucks vs. Jazz Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks can wipe our collective memories tonight with a solid performance against the Utah Jazz. They’ll be a bit shorthanded, but have been strong enough at home that I still feel okay about their chances to pull this out.

Khris Middleton and Joe Ingles were already listed OUT for tonight’s game.



Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer tells reporters that Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness) will also miss tonight’s game vs. the Jazz. — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) December 17, 2022

As always, go Bucks!