Bucks vs. Jazz Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 7:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Utah Jazz Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks can wipe our collective memories tonight with a solid performance against the Utah Jazz. They’ll be a bit shorthanded, but have been strong enough at home that I still feel okay about their chances to pull this out.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 29: Against Utah, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 15%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (16 votes)
  • 41%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (42 votes)
  • 23%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (24 votes)
  • 18%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (19 votes)
101 votes total Vote Now

