Rapid Recap: Bucks 123, Jazz 97

Days after their worst defeat of the season in Memphis, plus lacking two of their best three players in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, the Milwaukee Bucks took care of the visiting Utah Jazz by turning this one into a bit of a laugher in the fourth, prevailing 123-97. Bobby Portis led Milwaukee with 22, while Malik Beasly and Lauri Markkanen were the high men for Utah with 18 apiece.

NBA.com box score

Thanks to a big first quarter from Portis, the Bucks managed to stay in front of the hot-shooting Jazz, who hit six of their first ten three-point attempts. After being ahead 27-22 through one, Milwaukee jumped up by a dozen before Utah tied it on the backs of some more triples. It was then that Jrue Holiday scored ten consecutive points to put the Bucks back in front, where they would remain at halftime, ahead 56-47.

As much as the Bucks tried, they couldn’t separate much from the pesky Jazz as the third progressed, with their lead not stretching past 14. Still, they led 92-83 entering the final period. Milwaukee finally shook off their opponent in the fourth, outscoring them by a whopping 31-14 in the frame on their way to a 123-97 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

From the jump, Milwaukee made hay on the glass, especially when it came to cleaning up their own misses. They grabbed nine offensive rebounds in the first half, resulting in 11 second-chance points. It ended up a 15-7 Bucks advantage on the offensive boards and a staggering 54-29 edge in their favor overall. Second-chance points favored Milwaukee 21-14.

