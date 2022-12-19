 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Pelicans Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00pm (central)

By Mitchell Maurer
It’s not Mardi Gras, but the party is down in New Orleans this evening. Tonight, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks pay a visit to Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans in what should be a fantastic matchup between two of the league’s top teams.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 30: Against New Orleans, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 25%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (31 votes)
  • 45%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (54 votes)
  • 17%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (21 votes)
  • 11%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (14 votes)
120 votes total Vote Now

