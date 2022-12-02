Rapid Recap: Lakers 133, Bucks 129

In an absolute heavyweight battle at Fiserv Forum, the Bucks would fall in a nailbiter, 133-129.

Anthony Davis would lead all scorers after one, totaling 13 points in the opening frame. It helped pave the way to a slim advantage for the Lakers after one, 33-31.

Los Angeles’ hot shooting continued throughout the second quarter, led once again by Anthony Davis. At the break, they were shooting a blistering 56.3 percent — which resulted in a 66-58 halftime lead for them.

The Bucks would storm back to start the third, only to see their lead evaporate very quickly. The Lakers would build up a double-digit lead to answer Milwaukee’s run. However, the Bucks would put another dent in things, making it 101-97 going into the fourth.

A wild fourth quarter would then unfold. It had everything. Blocks, dunks, deep threes, you name it. After the dust would settle, things would unfold with a 133-129 Lakers win, as the Bucks were unable to secure the victory and close things out.

Stat That Stood Out

In Khris Middleton’s return, he tallied 17 points in 27 minutes played. This was surely just getting his toes wet in the water. We’ll see his usage ramp up in the coming games, but it was great to see him out there again.