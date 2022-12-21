 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 6:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a matchup of the league’s top two defensive teams, as the Milwaukee Bucks and the Cleveland Cavaliers face off for the third time this year.

Poll

Game 31: Against Cleveland, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 18%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (26 votes)
  • 56%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (77 votes)
  • 18%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (26 votes)
  • 5%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (8 votes)
137 votes total Vote Now

